Browse Definitions :
Definition

404 (status code)

TechTarget Contributor
By

Also see errors .

404 is a frequently-seen status code that tells a Web user that a requested page is "Not found." 404 and other status codes are part of the Web's Hypertext Transfer Protocol ( HTTP ), written in 1992 by the Web's inventor, Tim Berners-Lee. He took many of the status codes from the earlier Internet protocol for transferring files, the File Transfer Protocol ( FTP .)

What to Do If You Get a 404

If the site no longer exists, there's nothing you can do. However, it only takes one mistyped character to result in a 404. See whether the ".htm" should be an ".html" or vice versa. If you're linking from a Web site, you can do a "View source" to make sure it wasn't miscoded. Whether or not it is, you may want to send a note to the Webmaster so that the link can be fixed for the next users.

How to Handle 404s If You Have a Web Site

Here are some things you can do:

  • Use a Web site analysis tool such as Web Trends or Weblog to identify links that result in 404s, then fix the links.
  • If you change the Uniform Resource Locator ( URL ) for a page on your site, retain the old URL as a redirect file, putting a message on it and inserting a META element with a REFRESH to change to the new URL in a specified number of seconds.
  • You can create the page contents for a 404 status code page and substitute it for the 404 page that the browser usually provides. This will allow you to personalize the message and encourage the user to send a note to the Webmaster so that the situation can be fixed.
This was last updated in March 2011

Continue Reading About 404 (status code)

SearchCompliance
SearchSecurity
  • security identifier (SID)

    In the context of Windows computing and Microsoft Active Directory (AD), a security identifier (SID) is a unique value that is ...

  • Internet Key Exchange (IKE)

    Internet Key Exchange (IKE) is a standard protocol used to set up a secure and authenticated communication channel between two ...

  • Shared Key Authentication (SKA)

    Shared Key Authentication (SKA) is a process by which a computer can gain access to a wireless network that uses the Wired ...

SearchHealthIT
SearchDisasterRecovery
  • What is risk mitigation?

    Risk mitigation is a strategy to prepare for and lessen the effects of threats faced by a business.

  • fault-tolerant

    Fault-tolerant technology is a capability of a computer system, electronic system or network to deliver uninterrupted service, ...

  • synchronous replication

    Synchronous replication is the process of copying data over a storage area network, local area network or wide area network so ...

SearchStorage
  • solid-state storage garbage collection

    Solid-state storage garbage collection, or SSD garbage collection, is an automated process by which a solid-state drive (SSD) ...

  • LUN masking

    LUN masking is an authorization mechanism used in storage area networks (SANs) to make LUNs available to some hosts but ...

  • virtual LUN (virtual logical unit number)

    A virtual LUN (virtual logical unit number) is a representation of a storage area that is not tied to any physical storage ...

Close