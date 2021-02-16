Top 18 IoT blogs to follow in 2021

The internet of things is driving many of today's most significant technology developments. Modern organizations use IoT applications and sensors for everything from optimizing manufacturing and supply chain practices to aiding the development of municipalities through use in smart cities.

Effective use of IoT technology can create numerous benefits. It can potentially help businesses monitor complex processes, save time and money, improve customer experience (CX), aid strategic decision-making, streamline business models and boost productivity.

For industry professionals, there is always more knowledge to be discovered. Both newcomers and seasoned experts alike can benefit from keeping up with the newest developments in the IoT market -- how the technology develops, matures and is applied in new and innovative ways.

But with so many blogs dedicated to the internet of things, it can be time-consuming to figure out where best to spend your time reading up on the subject. To simplify this process, we present the top IoT resource blogs to follow in 2021.

We've organized selected IoT blogs by source type, sorting them by the type of information provided. This includes:

General IoT blogs with news and articles on a range of IoT-related subjects

Research and consulting firm blogs that present in-depth business cases, articles and insights from established industry leaders

Vendor blogs from trusted key players in the IoT market

Industrial IoT (IIoT) blogs that focus specifically on the use of IoT technologies for manufacturing and industrial purposes

General IoT blogs These blogs cover a broad range of IoT-related news, instructional guides and other content. Though they may touch on niche topics within the internet of things -- such as consumer IoT, smart cities, IIoT and use with other specific technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) -- those are not the unifying theme of the blog. These resources are intended for readers seeking introductory knowledge on the subject, professionals who want to augment existing familiarity with more specific and granular IoT knowledge, and those who want to stay current on their knowledge of industry trends and developments. IoT Agenda. TechTarget's experienced editors and IoT subject matter experts provide the leading source of IoT news, insights and articles covering all aspects of the IoT ecosystem within all sectors. IoT Agenda is frequently cited by other blogs as the IoT resource. IoT World Today. Provides news, articles, guides and other IoT-related content across all niches. Areas of focus in IoT World Today include industrial IoT, smart cities, connected health, AI, transportation and logistics, energy, homes and engineering and development. DZone: IoT Zone. This IoT blog offers numerous resources for readers at all knowledge levels. DZone is known for its in-depth reference guides on specific topics. IoT Central. A blog that features content written by real-world IoT professionals. Connected World. An IoT blog focused on guiding organizational leaders through digital transformations. Network World. Network World's IoT blog reports news and developments related to the internet of things, as well as expert commentary on industry trends. IoTforAll. Hosts a wide variety of IoT-related content and shares news on IoT-related webinars and events.

Research and consulting firm blogs These blogs are official publications of large, well-known research and management consulting firms, with conclusions and insights drawn from real-life business cases. Typically, these reports and business cases present information in the context of answers to questions facing enterprises in various aspects of use, adoption and innovation. Both newcomers and seasoned experts alike can benefit from keeping up with the newest developments in the IoT market. Deloitte's Internet of Things blog. Deloitte is a leader in IoT-related consulting services. Its IoT blog includes a mix of articles, case studies, analysis and other insights. Gartner Insights: Internet of Things. Gartner is a leader in research for IT services, including IoT. Its blog is a great source for comprehensive reports on IoT technologies. McKinsey and Company Insights: Internet of Things. A leading global management consulting company, McKinsey frequently publishes informative, data-backed insights from real-world business cases. Boston Consulting Group: Internet of Things. Similar to McKinsey, Boston Consulting Group's IoT blog offers high-quality, in-depth publications that delve into specific IoT topics, including information on IoT adoption and innovation.

General IoT blogs from vendors These blogs are official publications of well-established technology leaders that have played integral roles in the development and evolution of the internet of things. Contributors for this blog type are often industry experts with years of functional knowledge on the subjects. The blogs generally tailor content toward the perspective and interests of potential client organizations. Customers of these organizations will likely find these blogs particularly useful as well, as they largely focus on information targeted at the company's offerings. Oracle Internet of Things Blog. Oracle publishes insightful pieces on current IoT uses and trends and commentary on the direction of IoT. Some blog pieces are specific to Oracle IoT products, offering tutorials and suggesting ways customers can maximize value on their offering. Most posts are broad thought pieces on the IoT landscape at large, however. Cisco's IoT Blog. Cisco's IoT blog broaches many industry-specific topics, such as how IoT technologies influence traffic management, mining, railway operations and smart cities. IBM's Internet of Things Blog. IBM is a large vendor of IoT technologies, and its IoT blog features in-depth articles and descriptions of real-life projects. Microsoft Azure IoT Blog. Content on this blog is particularly useful for Microsoft customers using Azure IoT products and services. Though some pieces offer commentary on general IoT trends, the most posts focus on expanding the knowledge of Microsoft Azure customers. Intel Internet of Things. Intel's blog offers news and developments in relation to Intel's IoT offerings and how they can provide value to businesses.