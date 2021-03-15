Top 25 big data glossary terms you should know

The significance of big data doesn't lie in the volume of data a business has accumulated. Its true value lays in how that data is used. Forward-looking organizations understand they need to capitalize on the potential of big data through its practical and thoughtful use to inform, steer and refine business decision-making.

Businesses and individuals in all industries have woken up to the potential benefits of big data and analytics. If you're interested in the field of big data -- whether you're a student contemplating it as a career path, or a business or technology professional looking to brush up on your knowledge -- getting up to speed on the most important big data terminology is a must.

To help get you started, we have collected key big data terms in this convenient glossary.